Drake at a Raptors game in November 2022. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The thing about Drake is that you cannot resist him. Drake is mosquitos, Drake is troll bot accounts — there is no getting away from him, no living without him, no amount of Off! that could deter him. Not listening to Drake is, itself, a way of having an opinion about Drake. This is a man no one should be taking seriously, but he takes himself so seriously that, on occasion, it is amusing to watch. “Drake is, like, everyone’s ex boyfriend,” I said a few weeks ago to a friend. We listened to Take Care and dated Drake. We listened to Views and broke up with him. We (okay, I) listened to Honestly, Nevermind, briefly revisited that well, and then Her Loss was a reminder that this is, God, no! This is a man who could his list favorite “going out tops,” and like mean it.

Drake, the most divorced man to never get divorced, married, or even a petit annulment, was the subject of a viral tweet Tuesday afternon. “Drake c…