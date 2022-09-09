This is The Friday Post , Hung Up’s weekly roundup of celebrity mess and miscellanea. If you like this kind of thing, why not subscribe ?

Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival . (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

I have never had any opinions on the monarchy, on the Queen, on goings-on of the royal family. My royal interest extends to Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, and Oprah saying “were you silent or silenced?” and nothing else. (If you’re wondering about Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, who misreported the Queen’s death a few months ago, he is apparently threatening to dox the siblings accusing Tiffany Haddish of sexual harassment and battery.) Queen Elizabeth died as she lived: waiting for Beyoncé to release the Renaissance music videos.

And so, here on Hung Up, one thing about the queen’s death rollout: Olivia Wilde gets a few days worry-free.