Zendaya, in Jesus’ name! On the heels of Dune: Part 2 and Challengers (and without the presence of Met Gala queen Rihanna), Zendaya was the Met Gala’s main character. None of her gala co-chairs (Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, who served a great look) walked the carpet twice. Law Roach, Z’s stylist and the self-described image architect, can do just that.

This year’s bifurcated theme was a bit confusing. The dress code was “The Garden of Time,” described by Vogue as “More modern, less delicate pieces imbued with the same spirit as the spotlit fashions will be showcased alongside them, and broken up into three sub-themes: Land, Sea, and Sky.” The theme of the Costume Institute’s exhibit, however, was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” From Vogue again: “The forthcoming show has not to do with the Brothers Grimm or Disney but rather the celebration of clothing and fashion so fragile that it can’t ever be worn again—and are thus sleeping beauties in the scrupulous archives of the Costume Institute. (In this analogy, we can consider the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, the prince for rousing these fashions for a show.)” The Cut has a very good deep dive into internal division within the museum and divided opinions on Bolton’s position and curation.

No Met Gala has had the international implications of 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” but last night’s event still had some highlights. We bore witness to Elle Fanning’s first slay. I loved Tyla’s look — it’s everything a Met Gala look should be (fabulous, impractical, dreamy).