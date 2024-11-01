Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the Blink Twice photo call in central London in August. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum did it, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were doing it, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are done: Their three-year relationship (a year of which was spent engaged) is over.

People got the exclusive. “They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart," a source told the tabloid. The breakup reportedly happened “just last weekend,” per People, which seems … quick to share? Kravitz and Tatum were seen together in early October at a play for Blink Twice actor Levon Hawke (son of Ethan and Uma). Maybe it’s because they’d been so public in the past that fans would start to notice: they walked red carpets together for Blink Twice, obviously, but Kravitz has been in New York filming the Darren Aronofsky movie and Tatum is shooting something in Charlotte. Who broke up with whom? I’ll leave it to you to decide but consider that he has been posting moody photos on Instagram and she reportedly “seemed really happy” at a Halloween party Thursday night.

channingtatum A post shared by @channingtatum

When I profiled Kravitz for WSJ. Magazine during Blink Twice’s production, she seemed amused that Tatum had the gift of gab when it came to their relationship, but deflected specific questions about their relationship. Later, during the press tour, they played up their affection: a visit to the Criterion closet, an intimate photo that looks either lovey-dovey or like an overeager father doing skin to skin contact with his newborn (to me, it has always looked like the latter).

channingtatum A post shared by @channingtatum

I liked this relationship. She made him cooler (got him to stop wearing Crocs) and then he made her cooler (he’s very good at doing press). “Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” a source close to Tatum told the Us Weekly Wednesday. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.”

Is it significant that this news hits just a month after Tatum’s divorce from Jenna Dewan was finalized, six years after they filed? (The long negotiation was over Magic Mike franchise profits; After the divorce was finalized Dewan posted the iconic photo of Nicole Kidman, hands outstretched in the sun, after her divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized.) Dewan’s fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she has two children, coincidentally posted an all caps “HAHAHAHAHA” Instagram story on Wednesday, the day the Tatum’s broken engagement was announced. You can say Kazee was just gloating, Kazee can say he was laughing at a Tiktok about houseplants, but I swear that was the deepest-cut reference to Tatum’s famous Sony hack email. I cannot be convinced otherwise.

Tatum's email to Sony execs and Jonah Hill after 22 Jump Street had the second best-ever opening weekend for an R-rated comedy. And Tatum's explanation of the email years later via a Reddit post.

Anyway: Blink Twice would’ve broken up my relationship too. That movie was not good.

Coming tomorrow: What I watched in October, with thoughts on Anora, We Live in Time, a German movie that I can’t stop thinking about, and more.

Did you watch the Love Is Blind reunion? I ranked the cast this week, but post-reunion the trio of Tim, Ramses, and Tyler are playing a game of musical chairs at the bottom. At least Stephen just seems regularly manipulative where those three are Russian agents sent to destabilize our nation ahead of the election.

And, yes, a Club Chalamet dispatch.

Has there been reporting on Heidi Klum’s Halloween process? Have I missed that? Because sorry I need to read something in-depth about when she and her team start developing and executing such elaborate costumes, what the internal pitch process is like (does someone get laughed out of the room for suggesting, I don’t know, Raggedy Ann? Does someone get a bonus for suggesting an ET where Klum’s own face is just the neck?), how they source props or find designers and seamstresses, how they keep this costume a secret from other Halloween-obsessed celebrities, what timeline they’re working on, and so much more…

primevideo A post shared by @primevideo

(These stories are close but not exactly what I’m after. Or maybe it’s just not that dramatic.)

A documentary not executive produced by its famous subject feels like a miracle these days. Martha Stewart sounding off on the Netflix doc about her is pretty great and makes me want to watch it even more. (NYT)

Love Is Blind DC’s Nick gives his assessment of the reunion: “I’m just really happy Garrett stood up for me at the reunion, because Garrett knows exactly who I am and how seriously I took this process. And I know how Taylor feels about the situation, which I won’t comment on, but Garrett, Taylor, Ashley, and Tyler are my four people. I don’t really talk to the other people as much. It is kind of weird that I was getting some shade when Hannah was talking about my looks the entire show and how displeased she was. But that’s how reunions go, and I understand.” (Vulture)

Metrograph, that cool independent movie theater in New York City, is starting a biannual print publication. I wrote a little something for the first issue!

metrograph A post shared by @metrograph

I’ll leave you with this throwback: Deaconess Hailey Bieber claiming Halloween candy for the blood of Jesus, or something, in 2019.

This was written by a Hillsong person, of course, but why is the pen game kinda giving Club Chalamet…

