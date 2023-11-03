If your boyfriend has an attitude today it’s because today was supposed to be the Dune 2 release date so he’s dune too much. This is The Friday Post, Hung Up’s round-up of celebrity mess and miscellanea.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leaving the 2021 Met Gala. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Swirltok — that part of TikTok where being in an interracial relationship is the most interesting and lucrative thing to ever happen — has issued its official reply to Killers of the Flower Moon, the movie in which Martin Scorsese emphasizes that it very much is not. By this I mean: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged.

Kravitz and Tatum have been together since 2021; he will star in her forthcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island. People broke the engagement news after Kravitz wore her engagement ring (with their Rosemary’s Baby Halloween costumes) to a Halloween party.

I like this couple! He follows her stan accounts and gushes about her in interviews. She is tighter-lipped about their romance (when I interviewed her for WSJ mag, she didn’t say much) but they gamely pap walk around Williamsburg. I wish them a fabulous, glamorous wedding and not another twee little Audrey Hepburn wedding dress.

Casey Bloys Should Ghostwrite for Drake

A former HBO assistant is suing some executives, and part of the lawsuit outlines the “very petty” corporate culture. Per docs obtained by Rolling Stone, HBO CEO Casey Bloys regularly directed HBO employees to push back against tweets from TV critics. The burner account Kelly Shepherd — whose bio describes her as “She/her. Mom. Texan. Herbalist. Aromatherapist. Vegan.” — carried out these gripes.

“Always predictably safe and scared in his opinions” … sorry … writers over executives every day of the week but I must call balls and strikes. I have to admit a bar when I see one. This is the equivalent of “pedestrian,” which in my mind is the cruelest thing you can call another person.

Some of the Baddest Bitches You Know Can’t Drive

Myself included.

(No one was injured.) (Of course he drives a Rivian.)

That’s all this week! I have another post coming in the morning for paid subscribers about the scene in the Taylor Swift Eras concert doc that made me cry. If you want to upgrade your subscription to read it, you can do that here:

Have a good weekend! I’ll leave you with this possum rushing onto the field during a football game — every tongue that rises against her shall fall!