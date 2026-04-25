More from Hung Up this week: I Love Seeing A Girl’s Emotional Support Inner-Wrist Tattoo

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz on March 9, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

It is hard for me to see a tall (-ish?) dark-haired British man holding hands with a gorgeous light-skinned black woman and not think: Another version of The Drama? Already? But no, really, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have held hands in Rome, in Brooklyn, in London, and at the airport. Now they will hold hands at the altar: Page Six reports that Kravitz and Styles are engaged.

“He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her,” a source close to the couple told the tabloid. Kravitz, they added, “is on cloud nine.”

I am often right except for the rare examples when I am wrong: