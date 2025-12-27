Tom Sandoval on The Traitors. Photo: Screenshot.

I would describe 2025 as “bad,” meaning “pretty terrible, actually,” meaning “I was excited every single day for this year to end.” The year in Hung Up began with “Stop Being January.” It has concluded with “MAGA Minaj.” The year in Hunter Harris began with Peyton and me crying (bad) while carsick on the Amtrak (worse) while going through concurrent breakups (awful) and escaping D.C. (too much fascism there). The year in Hunter Harris might end with Remy and me on the sofa watching 20th Century Women and then Holiday and then Catch Me If You Can, getting into bed just after midnight.

Even though I cried in, like, six states and three countries this year, a lot of good things happened. I met my goddaughter and saw Beyoncé. I profiled Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin and won a Webby (I think? No one told me officially, actually, so maybe it is actually Cosmopolitan’s). I went to Swig with Whitney from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. I saw friends get married in Tuscany and met so many of you in London. Peyton and I did live “Lemme Say This” shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. I got to introduce one of my favorite movies ever, The King of Comedy, at Metrograph and intro’d Mississippi Masala at Nitehawk; I interviewed Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes at MoMA. I got to meet Lia and Ola and tell their love story for Hinge! And even though I believe it is indecent for one (1) person to have two (2) podcasts, I’m co-hosting The Pitt’s companion podcast for HBO Max.

@hunterh hunter harris on Instagram: "5 years 🤓💌 in a meeting once som…

I’ve been writing this newsletter for five years, which feels surreal. So much (too much) of my identity is tied to my work, and it’s such a privilege to get to spend time in the comments and the chat with you. I have to start every single chat manually, and I look forward to it everytime, even when we disagree! (Sorry, the RA in me is coming out. Lol.) I love checking my phone and seeing Kathryn call Tom Sandoval “strung out Willy Wonka,” in a Traitors chat. Or watching the Super Bowl for the Kendrick Lamar halftime show and Hungies actually talking about things like “fourth down” and “offense,” and Meg saying “Oh, we are truly talking sports here??!!” A highlight of the year was Micah posting a photo of Emma Stone, with her red post-Bugonia pixie cut, walking the Golden Globes carpet and observing, “She looks like a grieving widow whose life is upended when a young boy claims to be the reincarnation of her dead husband.” It was when Brooke called Love Is Blind “The Heterosexual Stanford Prison Experiment!” It was Kristen Geil saying that “this chat alone is worth the price of the subscription,” and Kelly adding, “I had the same thought, this thread is like Twitter replies circa 2013.”

Leave a comment

Thank you all so much for being here! Thank you for reading this newsletter and liking the same silly things I like. Thank you for wanting to talk about Ella McKay and Marty Supreme and Innit “Lemonade” and Tom Sandoval sweating through every article of clothing on The Traitors and how Hamnet was bad but The Summer I Turned Pretty was good.

The most special thanks to the people who pay for this newsletter ($5 a month, $50 a year, or basically $2.50 per post, and there are about 130 posts a year… pretty good deal if you ask me!). To the paid list: I am happiest being identified as being in this time and place with you. Here’s to 2026, which, thank God, is supposed to be an incredible year for Leos.

Top read Hung Up posts of the year

My personal favorite Hung Up posts of the year

Not enough people read

A surprising number of people read

I Do Think Tom Cruise Needs A Haircut Hunter Harris · May 13 More from Hung Up this week: There will be a Hung Up chat tomorrow for the Knicks game! … I went live with Brandon Kyle Goodman for their “Messy Mondays” and we had a time … The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns this week, and I profiled Whitney Leavitt for Vulture Read full story

What I’ve changed my mind about most since writing

(Anything about Love Island tbh!)

The post that took the longest to write:

The post that took like 20 minutes to write:

An idea that came to me in a dream…

What Did Morgan Wallen Do When He Got to ‘God’s Country?’ Hunter Harris · Apr 2 By now, you know that Morgan Wallen, a country music star with an even worse reputation than other country music stars, walked off the set of Saturday Night Live last weekend. He was the night’s musical guest, alongside host (and recent Oscar-winner) Mikey Madison. When it was time for the show’s clap-clap goodnights, in which the host and musical guest generally hug and thank the cast and crew who helped them survive Hollywood’s greatest hazing ritual, Read full story

Headline I’m proudest of:

Headline that could’ve been better:

Reporting Live from the Front Lines of Bethenny Frankel’s TikTok Hunter Harris · Mar 25 I miss my life before I knew who Bethenny Frankel was. I hadn’t watched The Real Housewives of New York yet, a holy text, and I vaguely knew of someone who made a lot of money taking artificial sweetener out of a margarita. As a housewife, Bethenny was intense and erratic, reliably ferocious, but never insincere. There was something about how regularly Bethenny hung out at the extremes: she had the Read full story

Evan is so funny! I wish Substack had introduced A/B testing headlines for a story like this.

Victory laps:

Justin Bieber is headlining Coachella:

I guessed 6/12 stars on the VF Hollywood Issue:

Taylor Swift is down for Amy Adams playing Tree: