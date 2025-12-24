More from Hung Up this month: I’m co-hosting HBO Max’s official Pitt companion podcast … Does Taylor Swift read Hung Up … Chelly and Ace broke up.

Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj high-five during onstage at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

Maybe you sat next to them on the first day of 11th grade AP US History. Maybe you slurred out her “Monster” verse at a college kickback. Maybe he’s a cousin bound by blood, or maybe she was your first love. (If she is a hairdresser, sorry, but just keep it moving. If she is good at hair, she still listens to Chris Brown. At this point, I’m not sure that I trust a hairdresser who doesn’t still listen to Chris Brown.) It doesn’t matter: you’ve made it to a crossroads. How do you, as a gainfully employed, logical person, now engage with the last Barb in your life? (If there is more than one Barb in your life, the problem is unfortunately you.)