I am a writer first and a Rare beauty lip liner stan second. Every so often I do product roundups — good for gifts, for selfish little treats, for fun. None of this is spon or affiliate linking; all of this is stuff that I genuinely use all the time and love. (Two of these things were gifted, but I either would or already have rebought.) I’m working on my Cowboy Carter review, so tonight something a bit lower lift: stuff I bought and liked.

And! For the paid list: I’m doing an AMA at the end of this week. If you haven’t asked a question, please join us!

Peripera Ink Mood Glowy Tint, $9.90

One thing that J.Lo and I have in common is that we will wear a nude glossy lip into the afterlife. Laura Jung of the newsletter GutFeelings shared this K-beauty lip gloss with a convincing recommendation so I added a few shades to an Am*zon cart. It hasn’t replaced the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment or the Ami Cole gloss, but it’s a welcome addition to my rotation. The texture is more wet, and the pigment isn’t very bold but the suggestion of a rose, or a rouge. I got Rose to try it too!

Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner, $15

I have the shades Gifted, Wise, and two Funs because I’m an idiot.

LMNT Variety Pack, $20

There’s a salt tooth where my sweet tooth should be. I don’t understand the technology exactly, but these very salty drinks are like getting extra credit for drinking water.

Soft Services Buffing Bar, $28

I will use every chemical exfoliant known to woman on my face (not together, thank God for growth), but I cannot budget even 30 minutes to figure out which chemical exfoliants work best on my bikini line. I got a Soft Services buffing bar in a gift bag on a wellness retreat, and was skeptical of how much buffing it could really pull off because the bar of soap seemed so smooth. Activated with a little bit of water and the lightest touch of pressure, this is the best thing for my bikini line since I switched to hard wax last year.

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream, $30

In my medicine cabinet are thick moisturizers and slick moisturizers, balms for dry spots, oils for when I am actually looking to start drama on my skin, and products I call moisturizers but they’re really hydrators. And then there is the one moisturizer that is rather unassuming, doesn’t overpromise, but does one thing very well. This is a light, buildable moisterizer that doens’t pill under makeup, easily layers with sunscreen, and lasts through the afternoon. She’s Jane Adams, or Regina Hall. She is good every single time. That’s the Rhode Barrier Restore Cream. I use her every day.

Cactus Jambys, $32

What do you watch movies in? Sweatpants? Jeans? God forbid leggings? 99% of the movies I watch I’m wearing Jambys. This color is so good I could not wait for Andrew to remember that I wanted a pair, I ordered them on the website myself. Men have no sense of urgency, and I urgently needed this color.