Anne Hathaway and a boy (Nicholas Galitzine) in the trailer for The Idea of You . Photo: Screenshot.

Girl meets boy. Boy is a twenty-something international pop star, the frontman of a boy band. Girl is a forty-something single mother working in the arts. How will they make their relationship work, between his rabid fans and the ugly art her gallery sells? I mean, whatever, it’s Hollywood. The Idea of You, directed by Michael Showalter and streaming on Prime May 2, is based on a popular romance novel of the same name and rumored to be, generally, fan fiction. Anne Hathaway stars in a movie based on Harry Styles fan fic? No beloved I think you mean Anne Hathaway stars as Olivia Wilde in the Olivia Wilde biopic.

“Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.” It is possible, perhaps, to watch The Idea of You with an open mind. But it is not possible to watch The Idea of You with a stupid mind: That is Anne Hathaway and some boy.

Do you look at this picture and think, alright, international award-winning talent shaping the dreams of a generation of teen girls on the left, and a mousy gallery owner on the right? Exactly. That is Anne Hathaway and her assistant. That is Anne Hathaway and the 2nd 2nd AD. That is Anne Hathaway and her child’s guitar teacher. This is Anne Hathaway and that one apartment-obsessed TikToker you call when you can’t book an Architectural Digest home tour. I cannot suspend disbelief for one single moment that this is a regular woman and not Anne Hathaway, who is Anne Hathaway.

This works out great for Olivia Wilde. I don’t mean to be ugly — God knows how I sprint toward a viewing of Don’t Worry Darling like a dog who heard the food bag — but this is the best case scenario for Olivia Wilde. Is it insulting that the premise of the movie is he is a pop star and she has bangs? Well yes. But Olivia Wilde, in real life, also frequently has bangs. Now it’s Anne Hathaway-as-Olivia Wilde shading the star of her movie to another star of her movie. That’s Anne Hathaway-as-Olivia Wilde directing incel Barbie. Good luck rolling your eyes at another interview about the “no asshole” policy when that’s Anne Hathaway delivering the line, with a big toothy grin, and the talent she won an Oscar with.

Olivia Wilde has won this round. I wish her the best.

A few brief news items:

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s divorce was finalized this week. (People) Now when Natalie Portman and her Dior contract break up, that will deserve a Friday afternoon news dump.

King Princess told a very funny story about Christina Aguilera being mean to her. (Popcrave) It was made even funnier with the context that I feel like everyone who went to high school in New York City has a story about KP being mean to them lmao. Game recognizes game 😇

I don’t care for Sharon Osborne, but she whacked James Corden, Anna Wintour, and Ellen DeGeneres in the span of 59 seconds and that impressed me. (D*ily M*il Tiktok)

After awards consultants complained about the Anatomy of Fall dog at the Oscar nominees luncheon, the dog will not be present to the Oscars. (The Hollywood Reporter) Good! He ain’t no Diva:

And last but not least:

I can’t waaaaaaait.

That's all this week! Thank you for reading.

Anyway: Happy International Women's Day! I think about this tweet with such regularity a bog witch has cursed my brain.