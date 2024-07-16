Last night I watched The Accountant and did my hair. Tomorrow is the two-year anniversary (ish) of Bennifer’s (first) wedding. (And in the Hung Up chat : a lot of funny guesses as to what “famous actor” Lena Dunham was talking about in a recent New Yorker interview .)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of The Last Duel in September 2021. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ben Affleck is Gone Baby Gone. Or should I say he’s Gone Girl? God forbid I say he Bounced. Tomorrow marks two years since Bennifer’s Vegas wedding ceremony, and Affleck is looking more divorced than ever. On Sunday, J.Lo was in Southampton with Violet Affleck, Ben’s oldest child. That very same day, Ben Affleck was alone in LA, going for a ride on his motorcycle:

How do you think this marriage is going?

But it wasn’t always this way. Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Affleck (née Lopez and maybe soon to be Lopez once more) are leos, devoted Hung Up readers will recall. It’s only right that they had two ceremonies: They first married in Vegas on July 17, 2022, and celebrated again on August 20, 2022 at Affleck's home in Riceboro, Georgia. (Casey Affleck, Ben’s younger and only brother, was memorably not in attendance.)

“We did it,” J.Lo wrote in a message to her inner circle (the thousands of J.Lovers subscribed to her “On The J.Lo” newsletter, and also me)