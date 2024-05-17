Announcement: I’m starting a podcast! First ep drops next week. More details here.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Affleck in Los Angeles, beating the unhappily married allegations.

This Is Them … Again: Bennifer, in the middle of never being so back, is suddenly facing allegations of being over. On Wednesday, In Touch ran a bombshell report claiming Ben Affleck and Jennifer Affleck’s (née Lopez) marriage of one year and 10 months was already done. “The writing is on the wall — it’s over,” an “insider” told In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce — and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

What was to blame, according to this source? The usual marriage troubles, when two people are Leos: they both want things their way. Ben Affleck doesn’t want to be an IG husband; One thing about Jennifer Lopez is that her life’s work is being Jennifer Lopez. She posts on social media a lot, she let songwriters read two decades of love letters to make an album to make a movie to make a documentary to launch a tour that no one is buying tickets for. When J.Lo walked the walked the Met Gala red carpet as a co-host, she did have an attitude and her custom nude glossy lip. She did not have her husband.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” the In Touch source continued. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.” Okay, sure, whatever. But then J. Lo liked an IG post about red flags in relationships, and now you have my attention.

The Boston geotag lmao.

For 48 hours every MAC lipglass in shade “Oh Baby” stood at half-mast. Tears started streaming down the cheek of Versace green dress, her hand shakily lit a one cigarette and then another and then twenty more — that dress knows it’s about to come out of retirement now. Does This Is Me … Now: A Love Story star Jane Fonda know? Please don’t tell This Is Me … Now: A Love Story star Jane Fonda. She had her reservations from the beginning. I know people who haven’t even watched “This Is Me … Now: The Musical: The Documentary” yet, let alone bought tickets to that doomed tour.

On Thursday the Afflecks put on a show. The are happily married, according to the pap stroll they did leaving an event for one of their children. “A source said the pair arrived separately, but they were both seen wearing their wedding rings as they left the event,” per one People story. Another People report tells a different story: “Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living separately while both are in Los Angeles, according to multiple sources.” Leaving that event was their first time being photographed together in 47 days.

As for me and my house? I had an amazing halloumi and harissa sandwich for lunch yesterday. I’m in the middle of the season two Real Housewives of New York reunion. Remy got a silk press. These two will not get me worked up on the first sunny day New York City has had in 187 days. I am too familiar with their game. They are Leos being Leos — making drama, getting an attitude. Their drama-batteries are recharging. This is Leos behaving as we’re wont to do. We’re gearing up for our time.

I’m throwing an event next week in New York! Founding members and the paid list obviously got first access to tickets.

I wrote a little blogiana about the Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine romance The Idea of You. I cannot stop thinking about how stupid this boys tattoos are …

I was also on the Lauren Lapkus-Nicole Byer podcast “Newcomers” talking about Casino! The gasp when I said this was my favorite movie lmao — I can’t help it, Casino forever!

The Trevor Gravesande Gene Strikes Again

I have been desperate for a Love Is Blind update, but I was not desperate for this Love Is Blind update: that Trevor Gravesande gene is strong. On the Netflix’s dating show’s most recent season, Clay declined to marry AD, after playing in her face all season. He is now dating the OnlyFans model Celina Powell. His mother is not pleased.

Clay reposting his mom’s IG story.

Margarita said “Clayton Alexander.” She said walk in your purpose. She signed this note “Straight shooter!” Sorry she needs her own show on OWN immediately. She is the only thing to come out of that entire season.

Short Cuts

Some personal news: I’m co-hosting a new Wondery podcast with my best friend Peyton Dix. The show is called “Lemme Say This.” The first episode drops next Wednesday! You can follow the show here.

Nothing about Hung Up is changing. This newsletter will be the same as it always is, for better or for worse! Lol. Have a good weekend xx