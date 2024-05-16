Hailey Bieber is expecting a baby and I’m expecting a podcast: Coming your way Wednesday, May 22 is “Lemme Say This,” a Wondery production!

The “Lemme Say This” elevator pitch is that it's a glorified group chat: we're here to talk through every pop culture happening, big and small. I care about Taylor Swift's publicist Tree Paine more than I care about Taylor Swift; have you heard Peyton talk through how Justin and Hailey Bieber are the lesbian couple of our time? This is the podcast for people who check Selena Gomez’s Instagram before they check their email, for cosplaying as a lovergirl but being a true hater at heart, for fighting tooth and nail over Austin Butler, and knowing he’s Denzel Washington’s son. “Lemme Say This” is for when you want to hear two black women box over Boygenius. “Lemme Say This” is for the community of people whose first thought walking out of Challengers was: Zendaya made a point one boyfriend might not be enough.

Peyton has been a frequent character in this newsletter, and my friend for over 10 years which is crazy considering we’re both 19! We met the first week of college — even a little pre-college if you will, like during Orientation week when I sauntered into a liquor store only to swiftly get my fake ID promptly confiscated. I have always felt that she is the smarter and more glamorous friend (LA privilege) so I'm looking forward to being exposed as just the annoying personality hire.

You can read the full announcement at NYLON here. For devoted Hung Up readers who are not into podcasts (and/or don’t have a commute on which to listen to them): allllll goood. Nothing about Hung Up is changing. There will still be just as many newsletters and just as many links for you to click and a totally not annoying amount of pod promo.

The first episode will be out May 22. Follow “Lemme Say This” wherever you get your podcasts here!