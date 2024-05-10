It’s a baby, baby, baby, ooh!1 On my way to see La Chimera on Thursday afternoon, I opened Instagram and nearly fell to my knees: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child.
Hailey Bieber, Rhode empress, posted a combination vow renewal-pregnancy announcement dump on her IG. She wore a custom white Saint Laurent veil and dress, he wore a fur jacket (?) and an Atlanta Braves2 cap. The vow renewal took place in Hawaii.
My first thought was Selena Gomez, and my second thought was Selena Gomez’s Instagram. Selena, Justin, Hailey — these three have been infamously entangled3 since Obama’s first term. I must keep an eye out for Selenerrrrr, as the prophecy foretells.4 How would Gomez, who is currently getting serious with the music producer Benny Blanco, react?
In between Story posts promoting her food show on HBO, Gomez broke her silence:
The drama! The intrigue! How cryptic! She is not beating the past-it allegations yet. The dramatic black and white? The I’ve-got-a-man handholding? Something about the blanket of it all, the prominently-displayed-ring-but-it’snot-an-engagement-ring of it all… Selena Gomez is one of one. She is the most followed woman on Instagram (and the most frequent taker of Instagram hiatuses) for a reason.
Devoted Hung Up readers will recall that I am both a Selenator (Selena Gomez appreciator) and Belieber (Hailey Bieber appreciator). “Love You Like A Love Song” is actually a perfect 2010s pop song. Hailey Bieber is the model for the Instagram age, a radically bland canvas to sell me anything, nay, everything. (As a woman of a certain age Justin Bieber has soundtracked a significant part of my life. I have also cried to that one video of him singing to Usher an appropriate number of times. It’s just so moving!) My entire life has prepared me to appreciate these two women who could not be more opposite. As I often say, I am strong enough to wear my Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment with my Rare lip liner because I am a child of divorce.
TMZ says Hailey is six months along. I am reapplying my Rhode Barrier Restore Cream5 and preparing for a Leo.
More from Hung Up this week:
A Met Gala Recap: “Zendaya Going Back 2 Back Like Kendrick”
Another Kendrick-Drake Update: “Drake and Kendrick Lamar: Kendrick Up in the Fourth Quarter”
A Q&A I did with the newsletter ENTHUSIASM, which included what my Love Is Blind strategy would be and who would play Taylor Swift in the Tree Paine biopic: "I read people smarter than me and I know when to shut up"
My April 2024 watch log, which actually prompted a lot of thoughts about Step Brothers in the comments: “Nicole Kidman’s Dead Husband is Reincarnated and Nicole Kidman Pees on Zac Efron To Save His Life”
If You Are Still Recovering From Another Disappointing Maggie Rogers Album…
Might I recommend the excellent “Stereophonic (Original Cast Recording)” album? Stereophonic, nominated for 13 Tonys, is electric and lovely, about a 1970s rock band as close to self-implosion as it is to acclaim.6
This is for A Star Is Born enjoyers … for my Haim girls … very Led Zeppelin/Fleetwood Mac vibes … sort of what they told you Daisy Jones and The Six would be.7 “East of Eden” is divine; “In Your Arms” is exquisite. Sarah Pidgeon’s voice is angelic, she floats on top of these guitars! A lot of people should be scared…
Short Cuts
“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters” is the official logline of Peacock’s forthcoming The Office spinoff. (Variety)
Katherine Schwarzenegger taking shots at the Met Gala (and thereby Anna Wintour) … interesting! (People)
Paris Hilton8 and Nicole Richie are making a new show together. (TMZ)
I posted this in the comments of my Drake-Kendrick update, but I really liked this observation from the writer: “Why Drake Lost” (The Ringer)
Law Roach on The Cutting Room Floor podcast! This is a great clip:
An Us Weekly headline that made me gasp: “Sharon Stone 'Hurt' That People 'Don't Care' About Her Anymore” … Devoted Hung Up readers know good and damn well!
That’s all this week. Thank you for reading! I will leave you with this: Charles Melton has a buzzcut now. The awo👀oga I let out when I saw this image … off the richter.
Really sorry, couldn’t resist.
Baseball team.
The short version: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were on and off for several years. As a tween and teen, Hailey Baldwin was Belieber and a Jelener (a supporter of Selena and Justin's relationship). Fast-forward five-ish years and one “I’m super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise” captioned photo of Hailey posted by Justin, his rekindling with Selena, and a final breakup with Selena, Justin and Hailey were married in 2018.
Nicki Minaj's verse on “Beauty and a Beat.”
Not spon: this actually is my favorite moisturizer right now.
“David Adjmi’s Stereophonic zooms in on a music studio in the mid-1970s, where an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom,” reads the logline. “Will the ensuing pressures spark their breakup — or their breakthrough? Featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this intimate, electric play mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation.”
Nothing against Riley Keough — I watched a third of her Girlfriend Experience season last night actually. I must be honest and say that despite not reading the book I inhaled that show. Watched every episode over the course of 30 hours, because someone told me there was a twist at the end and I had to know what it was.
Yes click that link :) I don't forget :)
Wowowowowowowow okay Charles Melton, my apologies I simply wasn’t familiar with your game 🥵🥵🥵🥵
Katherine Schwarzenegger…… it’s giving not invited.