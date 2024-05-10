Selena Gomez attends the TIME100 Summit in Midtown on April 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

It’s a baby, baby, baby, ooh! On my way to see La Chimera on Thursday afternoon, I opened Instagram and nearly fell to my knees: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child.

haileybieber A post shared by @haileybieber

Hailey Bieber, Rhode empress, posted a combination vow renewal-pregnancy announcement dump on her IG. She wore a custom white Saint Laurent veil and dress, he wore a fur jacket (?) and an Atlanta Braves cap. The vow renewal took place in Hawaii.

My first thought was Selena Gomez, and my second thought was Selena Gomez’s Instagram. Selena, Justin, Hailey — these three have been infamously entangled since Obama’s first term. I must keep an eye out for Selenerrrrr, as the prophecy foretells. How would Gomez, who is currently getting serious with the music producer Benny Blanco, react?

In between Story posts promoting her food show on HBO, Gomez broke her silence:

The drama! The intrigue! How cryptic! She is not beating the past-it allegations yet. The dramatic black and white? The I’ve-got-a-man handholding? Something about the blanket of it all, the prominently-displayed-ring-but-it’snot-an-engagement-ring of it all… Selena Gomez is one of one. She is the most followed woman on Instagram (and the most frequent taker of Instagram hiatuses) for a reason.

Devoted Hung Up readers will recall that I am both a Selenator (Selena Gomez appreciator) and Belieber (Hailey Bieber appreciator). “Love You Like A Love Song” is actually a perfect 2010s pop song. Hailey Bieber is the model for the Instagram age, a radically bland canvas to sell me anything, nay, everything. (As a woman of a certain age Justin Bieber has soundtracked a significant part of my life. I have also cried to that one video of him singing to Usher an appropriate number of times. It’s just so moving!) My entire life has prepared me to appreciate these two women who could not be more opposite. As I often say, I am strong enough to wear my Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment with my Rare lip liner because I am a child of divorce.

TMZ says Hailey is six months along. I am reapplying my Rhode Barrier Restore Cream and preparing for a Leo.

More from Hung Up this week:

If You Are Still Recovering From Another Disappointing Maggie Rogers Album…

Might I recommend the excellent “Stereophonic (Original Cast Recording)” album? Stereophonic, nominated for 13 Tonys, is electric and lovely, about a 1970s rock band as close to self-implosion as it is to acclaim.

This is for A Star Is Born enjoyers … for my Haim girls … very Led Zeppelin/Fleetwood Mac vibes … sort of what they told you Daisy Jones and The Six would be. “East of Eden” is divine; “In Your Arms” is exquisite. Sarah Pidgeon’s voice is angelic, she floats on top of these guitars! A lot of people should be scared…

Short Cuts

Share

That’s all this week. Thank you for reading! I will leave you with this: Charles Melton has a buzzcut now. The awo👀oga I let out when I saw this image … off the richter.