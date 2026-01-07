More from Hung Up this week: The first episode of the Pitt podcast is out! … Thoughts on Heated Rivalry, Marty Supreme, and Wake Up Dead Man … “The wig and bang carrying weapons way too far” and other Critics Choice Awards reactions in the Hung Up chat! Happy January 6th!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Kiss Of The Spider Woman New York Screening on October 6 in New York City. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

It was the Sunday before Christmas, and all through L.A., blended families were figuring out how exactly they’d divide the special day. Forty-one months after their Las Vegas elopement and 15 months since their divorce filing (and about 480 days since J.Lo captioned her divorce photo dump with “Oh it was a summer”), Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (nee Affleck) reunited at Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles with Affleck’s son Samuel. “They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine,” an insider told People as December wound to a close. “The focus was mostly on Sam.”

@filosoraptor Filosoraptor on Instagram: "TRIUNFÓ EL AMOR 🥰



Jennifer López…

“He was excited and chatty. They shopped for gifts in several high-end stores,” the source, almost certainly Lopez’s manager Benny Medina, continued. “Jen asked a lot of questions and picked up gifts for Ben’s kids. They arrived and left separately.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not married, and they’re not really divorced (at least not divorced in the way my parents are divorced, where they never speak but we all share the same HBO account).