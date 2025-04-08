Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender in Black Bag .

Black Bag

New release

Taut, tense, exactly what the doctor ordered, actually: movie stars on camera being movie stars. Michael Fassbender’s icy insistence. Cate Blanchett cool and aloof. How fun it is to watch Marisa Abela seethe in scenes with real romantic fury! There’s a dinner scene early in the movie that feels like a luxury. So many movies feel weightless, with stakes that never rise past “who cares!” This one built a labyrinth of loyalties and secrets in a few pages of dialogue.

Sorry, Baby

New release

A love story about the connection between two friends, writer-director-star Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie. I loved how small and intimate it felt, when every movie has to have a dead body or a big twist. What if there’s just a movie about loving your friend and wanting to be around her all the time, about feeling guilty about a choice that wasn’t yours to make, about knowing exactly what you want from your work but not from love? Anyway: loved it, want 5 more.

The Net

First time watch

A fun but meandering thriller. Worth it, though, because imagine my surprise when I see none other than THE Lewis Dix onscreen! (Peyton not beating the n*po b*by allegations…)

20th Century Women

Rewatch