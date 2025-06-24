Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon on June 14 in New York City. (Photo: Aeon/GC Images)

It took eight years for the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina to be finalized, but it was a chill eight-year-long legal proceeding. “I don’t think it was that major of a thing,” Pitt told GQ last month in a cover story promoting F1. “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.” You can track every one of Pitt’s major life updates by the corresponding GQ cover: “Brad Pitt doesn't give interviews often,” begins one such profile, but they’re almost always to GQ. After a PJ altercation with one of his children and Jolie’s bombshell divorce filing, he waded through sand dunes and told the mag he was newly sober and listening to Marvin Gaye’s “Here, My Dear.”

Now, during the F1 press tour, Pitt is pulling out the biggest fits of his career and pap walking with his girlfriend of debatable seriousness and a debatable age, Ines de Ramon.

and I met in a Google Doc to talk about Pitt’s press tour.

Hunter Harris: When I saw that Brad Pitt had shaved his head for the F1 press tour, my first thought was Oh, he’s really trying. Returning to his best era, the shaved head of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and that earth-shattering W photoshoot — he really wants us to see this movie. Like clockwork, I saw an astute TikTok shortly after that pointing out that Brad Pitt is working with the stylist Taylor McNeill, the woman responsible for Timothée Chalamet’s courtside Knicks wigga chic and putting Kendrick Lamar in bootcut jeans. Pitt gets a GQ cover for every movie he makes, but this press tour seems like his most significant effort since campaigning for the Oscar he won for Once Upon A Time in … Hollywood.

But does this play? I’m not so sure. I want to see F1, but I don’t buy Brad Pitt as the chillest guy in the world. The greatness of that first GQ cover is that the most famous man in the world seemed so small, so wounded and sensitive. Cut to “I don’t think it was that major of a thing” about an eight-year-long divorce … sure, man.

Allie Jones: It has been a notably major thing for eight years, lol. And Pitt and Jolie are still fighting over Chateau Miraval! Their attorneys are sending their kids to college, grad school, and the moon with this case. It’s also funny how Pitt’s PR keeps trying to position de Ramon (age 29 or 35, who can say) as the anti-Angie. She is also soo chill.

“She's no drama, very supportive and they're doing really well,” a source told People after de Ramon accompanied Pitt to the F1 premiere this week (wearing a sort of throwback to this?). Pitt “loved having Ines by his side.” Uh-huh. Do you think anyone is looking at this relationship like, Wow, cool?