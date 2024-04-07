Nicole Kidman after finalizing her divorce from Tom Cruise-slash-me after Club Chalamet unblocked me-slash-girl who is going to be okay.

On Sunday morning I was doing my regular perusal of the little box of grief and madness (cell phone) and thought … you know … what if … just maybe … Reader: I gasped. Jesus was in the tomb for three days and came out stunting; Club Chalamet blocked me for three days and apparently decided to unblock me.