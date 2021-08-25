I Said I Have A New Favorite Taylor Swift Lyric, So
"Do the girls back home touch you like I do?"
I made the mistake of tweeting, about a week ago, about a Taylor Swift lyric. Accountability culture has turned on me: I will actually write about the newest Swift line I cannot stop thinking about. That line from “seven” still reigns supreme for me — but after a certain hour, when I ca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hung Up to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.