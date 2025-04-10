Warning: Spoilers for this season of The Pitt and the season finale of The White Lotus. Tomorrow’s Pitt finale chat will be paywalled btw 🩺

On Thursday night, I will clock in for the final hour of my shift as a sexy-but-sleepy, hopeful-but-beleaguered emergency room doctor in a Pittsburgh hospital. Coincidentally, so will Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinovitch (Noah Wyle).

Who knows what will happen on the season finale of The Pitt? This shift has already seen a botched BBL, a victim of a hate crime and a witness to the hate crime, an impassioned debate about masks, a sex trafficking ring (?), overwhelmed kids and overbearing parents, a 20-something stepmom, split end bangs, HR violation on two wheels (Myrna), a miscarriage, a drug scandal, a cynical clown, a mass casualty shooting, and a lot of really inspiring medicine along the way! At the center of it all is Dr. Robby, rubbing his temples as one hour barrels into the next. Will his day from hell ever end? Debatable. But what should he do the next day, presuming this shift actually ends?