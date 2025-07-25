Ace from Love Island is going live on TikTok tonight … I’ll see you in the comments!

Drake performs live at Wireless Festival 2025. (Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

It has been 23 weeks since Kendrick Lamar said Drake was tryna strike a chord but it’s probably a minorrrr at the Super Bowl halftime show. Drake has been quite busy, “working” on those “abs,” filing that lawsuit, and licking his wounds. At the grown folks table, the rap duo Clipse stare down Labubus and rap about “I love my two sons was the code to your phone.” In the deadbeat dad hookah lounge, Drake is making a list of every single person who sided with Kendrick Lamar in the beige rage battle and checking it twice.

Drake, the gambling website influencer and ab-etcher, has declared LeBron James OVO enemy number one. When LeBron attended the homegoing service, Kendrick threw for Drake (more commonly known as the LA “Pop Out”), Drake apparently took it very personally. In January, he released the “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” with many details thought to allude to their years-long friendship. “All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling/6 Degrees, my memory's retrievin' our humble beginnings/Niggas wanted trouble, grabbed the shovel and dug up some ditches/Cover my body in dirt,” he rapped. The song’s title referenced James’s high school basketball team, St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish in Ohio.

Drake’s body looks like a red carpet facesheet all the tattoos of his friends (40, Wayne) and crushes (Aaliyah). In mid-July, after changing the LeBron-referencing lyric in “Nonstop” when performing it live, he covered his LeBron James “23” jersey tattoo with a number 2 and “Thunder,” honoring the Oklahoma City MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

sportscenter A post shared by @sportscenter

Is it a coincidence that LeBron was spotted going out of his way to dancing to “Not Like Us” this week? It looks like LeBron, famously the progenitor of yabadabadoo old navy, took the time to learn these lyrics.

I’ve been listening to “Euphoria” a lot lately, because it’s a once-in-a-generation song. Planets have to align with prophecy to produce a hater anthem as effective as the nun who prayed for Katy Perry’s downfall. “Euphoria” — a song for people who still have screenshots in their phone from 2013, for people who remember in detail who did and didn’t post a black square on Instagram, for people who google someone’s Zillow listing on the way home from their house, who hate you enough to figure out why your parents got divorced — is still going diamond in my headphones. Does Drake really want a rematch with the man who said, “When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad bitches?” No. He’ll settle for trying to get LeBron to miss his friendship.

What the paid list got this week

And I dare you to say She’s startin… because I most certainly am.

Thank God It’s Leo Season Again Hunter Harris · Jul 23 In May, I’ll have lived in New York for ten years, but I only went to Coney Island for the first time last weekend. It was partly cloudy with spots of misting; the delayed F train, which Google Maps warned me was running 45 minutes behind schedule, screeched to a halt 23 minutes early. My whole afternoon was propelled by a sense of “why not? It’s summer!” Spend the day with a new group of friends. Buy the ticket (for an amusement park), take the ride (even when there are seats blocked off by caution tape to your left and right). We walked the boardwalk and passed a middle-aged DJ playing house-soul remixes for a half dozen septuagenarians. A woman pulled out a bottle of baby powder and sprinkled it on the boardwalk like an offering so she could vogue without slipping. That’s how hard I want to summer! Read full story

And on this week’s Lemme Say This:

More more more

Speaking of Drake: He was spotted mourning Ozzy Osbourne, who died this week at 71. “I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest,” Drake said, pouring out some tequila for the musician at a memorial in Osbourne’s hometown in England. (NYT)

A little OD on Chromokopia and the character-play, but I generally agree with this assessment of the new Tyler. Feels repetitive and a little too regular from an artist who is normally a perfectionist and forward. (Antiart)

I dare you to watch even one single second of this trailer and not say mother mother mother mother mother mother mother.

A really thoughtful reflection from Ami Colé founder Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye on closing her beauty brand. (The Cut)

I am proud to be quoted in this Harper’s Bazaar story about shaming natural deodarant users. If you’re using natural deodarant I’m so sorry to break this news to you but you SMELL, you STINK, and EVERYONE is talking about it. If that hurts your feelings, there’s something you can do about it.

Hunter Biden describing what it’s like to smoke crack cocaine is a little bit Hunter Harris describing what it’s like to listen to “euphoria” even all these months later…

That’s all this week! Thank you for reading. Tonight I’ll be cheering on Ellie the Elephant and the New York Liberty and watching Ace on TikTok live, of course. Have a good weekend!