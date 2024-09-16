Announcement: Yes I have seen these photos . Substack is rolling out a new live video feature and I’m gonna try it out to discuss 😎 Download the Substack app to join me Thursday at 7p ET!

Liza Colón-Zayas winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

I wondered why I was having so much Emmys fatigue this year until I remembered that this was the second Emmys ceremony in a calendar year. (The Hollywood labor strikes delayed the 2023 ceremony to January 2024.) Two times in one year I’ve gotten the chance to see an up-and-coming Brooklyn actor-musician, Desi Harperin, accept a gold trophy. But at what cost: the infinite number of times we’ve been subjected to the Is The Bear really a comedy debate.

Eugene and Dan Levy were capable hosts, but too often last night my mind wandered. It was embarrassing to listen to John Leguizamo give a passionate defense of diversity in television when it looked like Shōgun would leave this ceremony empty-handed. (Shōgun led the night with 25 nominations and made history when the series won 14 trophies at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week.) But Shōgun prevailed at the Primetime Emmys with awards for best drama, directing (Frederick E.O. Toye), lead actor (Hiroyuki Sanada), and lead actress (Anna Sawai). Her dress, her expression, Viola Davis doing an Oprah voice to announce — I get so emotional, baby!

Now let me tend to my unpopular opinions: