Lana Del Rey at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Five years ago this week, Lana Del Rey logged on. “Question for the culture,” she began ominously in a message posted to her Instagram on May 21, 2020. The font was some type of weary, weathered Courier New. It wasn’t a Notes app apology it was a typewritten ransom note holding our attention captive. “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc - can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money - or whatever I want - without being crucified or saying I’m glamorizing abuse??????”

It was Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse for the poptimists, an “Imagine” video-level of chaos for people who have the entirety of “Born To Die” memorized. It was May 2020, pre-race war summer, and Lana Del Rey was already starting fires. Beyoncé in it? Cardi B?? Nicki in it too??? I’d never considered a level of white privilege where you don’t fear Barbz.

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all around the world,” Lana continued. “With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

When in reality I’m just a glamorous person. WHEN IN REALITY I’M JUST A GLAMOROUS PERSON. They can get mad at Lana … they can say she’s glamorizing abuse … but they cannot doubt the power of her pen.

The post meandered from there, with some interesting ideas about feminist theory (“Let this be clear, I’m not not a feminist — but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me … the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women”), and complaints about her percieved critical reception to her music (“So I just want to say it’s been a long 10 years of bullshit reviews up until recently and I’ve learned a lot from them”). Importantly — critically — it culminated in “And I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album that comes out September 5th.” (That album would be “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.”)

Lana’s “question for the culture” became a strange and mysterious prophecy. Almost every person she named was later embroiled in some sort of controversy: Kehlani’s ex said the singer was in a cult, Doja Cat was “in racial chatrooms showing feet,” Ariana Grande married that real estate guy and divorced that real estate guy, not even the chart-topping power of Drake could elevate a very good Camila Cabello track to song of the summer (the real controversy here was her history of racism online), Cardi B married her greatest Opp-set, Nicki Minaj married a convicted sex offender. Only Beyoncé has been spared, in Jesus’ name.

By her own admission, when Lana Del Rey isn’t writing she’s sitting on Starbucks wifi “talking shit all day.” (“I feel very much that writing is not my thing: I’m writing’s thing,” she told Billboard in 2019. “When the writing has got me, I’m on its schedule. But when it leaves me alone, I’m just at Starbucks, talking shit all day.”) I know her barista heard some things.

