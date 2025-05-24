Hung Up

Hung Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Choire Sicha's avatar
Choire Sicha
3h

May of 2020! The children must teach their children about this fucked time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tiffany B's avatar
Tiffany B
3hEdited

Young Thug, sit your clown ass down. Pls.

(Edit: my apologies to mister Gunna for implicating him in this clownery)

Reliving that Lana post was a ride lmao. Despite the antics, I can’t help but love her. Whenever I go back into her discography, it just…hits. And now I’m gonna listen to Blue Jeans for the thousandth time!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hunter Harris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture