HUNG UP x EXTRACURRICULAR : chatting about the love island usa finale 🏝️

So many people tuned in for my discussion about Sunday night’s Love Island finale with

’s Tembe Denton-Hurst. We talked about it all: Hurricane Huda (Tembe, as per usual, has a nuanced opinion about her), that date with Chris, the ascent of Amaya Papaya, whether the misognoir conversation around Chelley and Olandria is a bit overblown, fast-forwarding through the Iris and Pepe and Bryan ana Amaya dates. My personal highlight of our conversation was Tembe’s pitch-perfect thesis regarding Nic: “Nic is the kind of boy that you’re friends with in college, and it’s like

… and we feel sorry for Nic’s girlfriend!”

we love Nic

Read and subscribe to Extracurricular

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

! This was a little experiment for me — I’ve guested on other people’s lives before, but this was the first time I’ve hosted one. Let me know what you think, and thank you to all 500 people who tuned in live!