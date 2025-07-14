Hung Up

Hung Up

HUNG UP x EXTRACURRICULAR : chatting about the love island usa finale 🏝️

Tembe and I talked about this season of Love Island USA.
Hunter Harris's avatar
Tembe Denton-Hurst's avatar
Hunter Harris
and
Tembe Denton-Hurst
Jul 14, 2025
1
3
So many people tuned in for my discussion about Sunday night’s Love Island finale with

Extracurricular
’s Tembe Denton-Hurst. We talked about it all: Hurricane Huda (Tembe, as per usual, has a nuanced opinion about her), that date with Chris, the ascent of Amaya Papaya, whether the misognoir conversation around Chelley and Olandria is a bit overblown, fast-forwarding through the Iris and Pepe and Bryan ana Amaya dates. My personal highlight of our conversation was Tembe’s pitch-perfect thesis regarding Nic: “Nic is the kind of boy that you’re friends with in college, and it’s like we love Nic … and we feel sorry for Nic’s girlfriend!”

Read and subscribe to Extracurricular

Thank you

Brendon Holder
,
Sydney Gore
,
Christabelle Adeline
,
mawahib
,
lukia
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Tembe Denton-Hurst
! This was a little experiment for me — I’ve guested on other people’s lives before, but this was the first time I’ve hosted one. Let me know what you think, and thank you to all 500 people who tuned in live!

