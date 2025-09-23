In my defense, there’s been a lot going on: The Love Island reunion and that Ace interview. Lana fussing with Ethel. The U.S. Open! The rapture! The actual news. Thank you for all your thoughtful and fun questions for the annual B’DAY AMA. The answers are here, finally!

Do you have a favorite press tour of 2025? Do you have a favorite press tour of all time? The Social Network press tour raised me. I loved every moment of A Star Is Born’s press tour, from that random Bradley Cooper-Robert De Niro conversation at the Tribeca Film Festival, where De Niro couldn’t think of one single question (hilarious), all the way up to Barbra Streisand going to the Oscars that year and appearing onstage to praise BlacKkKlansman, and completely ignoring ASIB the entire campaign. Great stuff. My favorite press tour of this year has been Spike and Denzel giggling in every interview about Highest 2 Lowest. @apnewsentertainmentDenzel Washington is sharing his thoughts on being a “leading man” after working with Spike Lee for the fifth time. Washington wants his fans to watch “Highest 2 Lowest” in theaters — not when it streams on Apple TV+ next month. #denzelwashington #spikelee #highest2lowest Tiktok failed to load.



What’s your favorite random celebrity couple or former celebrity couple that’s so old everyone’s forgotten about it? Natalie Portman and Andy Samberg. Tom Cruise and Cher is up there, of course. I don’t think anyone has forgotten about Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal, but I think about it a lot.

What were your favorite moments of your recent trip to London? Any recs? I love London. One day I’d love to spend like six months there. I loved seeing my friends there! As for recs: Cafe Deco, Barbary (and/or the Barbary Next Door), Leila’s, Mountain, Brat, Kiln, Duck Soup, any Dishoom.

Because I’m a real geek, on my first trip to London, I dropped off my bags and then made my way to Postman’s Park, the park from Closer. It really is quite lovely. There was a Substack dinner at the Sir John Soane Museum, a spot that otherwise might not have been on my radar. It’s the former home of a bitchy architect — obsessed. (He literally made a room of paintings with paneled walls to show off how much more art he could store in a tiny room than the portrait gallery. Divine.)

You're going to the Oscars. Which designer is dressing you? Vintage Prada.

I was listening to Amy Poehler’s podcast and Amy Sedaris had a great question for Cole Escola - if you could have dinner with anyone dead or alive, what would you serve? You know I can’t cook. A reservation at Four Horsemen.

You are JLo for a day. What do you do? Calling Drake a loser, going clubbing with Leo, and getting back together with Ben. And donating the green dress to the Costume Institute.

Which 2 HBO shows would make the best crossover episode? Veep and The Comeback.

What movie that is coming out in the latter half of the year are you most looking forward to seeing? One Battle After Another, After The Hunt, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Anemone, Blue Moon, The Mastermind, Die My Love, Hedda, Peter Hujar’s Day, Hamnet, Roofman, Marty Supreme. That’s just a start!

who is objectively the best celebrity leo and why? Whitney Houston, of course. Whitney Houston Disrespecting Alec Baldwin Hunter Harris · April 13, 2021 You’re reading Hung Up, the newsletter from Hunter Harris. This is The Tuesday Post, a weekly essay or interview or deep dive. If you like this kind of thing, you can subscribe here. Read full story

On the pod a while back you indicated you found out the details behind a celebrity couple divorce. Was it Sandra Oh & Alexander Payne or Catherine Keener & Dermot Mulroney? Sandra Oh and Alexander Payne and I can’t say any more I’m sorry…

Who plays Peyton and who voices Remy in the movie of your life? Peyton will be played by her twin Myha'la. Remy would have to be voiced by NeNe Leakes. I could also see her being voiced by Phaedra, especially when Phaedra does that sort of mischevoius whisper.

What Leo(s) (even better if an August Leo) do you refuse to claim? As of right now … Ace :/

your favorite sports movie i’m begging. This is gonna sound crazy, but I really love The Color of Money. It’s not as good as The Hustler, obviously, but I just have a lot of affection for it. Otherwise, He Got Game and Bring It On. I think a lot about the scene in Moneyball where Spike Jonze is barefoot for some reason. Everybody Wans Some!! of course. Hoop Dreams is the definitive basketball documentary, but I love the Safdie brothers’ Lenny Cooke, too. I saw O.J.: Made In America in theaters in full (all eight hours) twice.

What’s one thing/who’s the one person you’ve always pretended to like but now on your birthday for the first time ever you’ll admit you don’t actually really like. I really don’t pretend to like anything, except for some people I have too many mutuals with. Lol!!!

Been a lot of handwringing about the apparent lack of a song of the summer '25....what do *you* think happened there? The song of summer ought to have been “Fast” but Demetria released it too late to qualify. Leave a comment

If you could be on one reality TV show what would it be and why? I would be an incredible friend-of on RHONY. It is my dream job: I get to come into drama that doesn’t really involve me but have an opinion about it, I don’t need production butting into my actual life. The dream scenario is Marlo Hampton; the worst case scenario is Barb the Builder. Remember that one RHONY trip when she felt so excluded and Luann just didn’t care at all! (I also think Eric Adams would be a great friend-of on Housewives. That is his destiny and not obviously being mayor.)

As an aspiring divorcée, which divorcées do you most admire? My mom and my grandma. And Miley.

Lorraine Bracco in Goodfellas or Sharon (!) Stone in Casino? How could you ever make me choose!!!!