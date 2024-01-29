Bonus post this weekend, because I felt like it.

From the heart soul dreams of an SSENSE sale. Photo: Screenshot.

I cannot pretend to know the mind of actor-writer-director-self-tanner Bradley Cooper. But I do have eyes, and those eyes have come across this outfit, and this recent Bradley Cooper outfit is all I can think about. (Oh! To see without my eyes! In the sense that I wish I didn’t see it, this outfit, the one that will haunt me for the rest of my days. Or at least until it’s warm.)

Cooper, whose movie Maestro is nominated for three Academy Awards, is dating and/or being photographed with the model Gigi Hadid. (Previously Hadid was appearing in the same sentences with Leonardo DiCaprio and not many other places — good for her.) Hadid and Cooper were first linked in October; this week they held hands in London. “Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 49, went for a casual stroll throughout the city streets on Thursday after jetting out of New York City together two days prior,” Page Six reported. “Despite being spotted out to dinner on numerous occasions, this is the first time the couple has shown any PDA.”

Gigi Hadid looks great — she is wearing her cashmere brand Guest in Residence’s loose pants, a Miu Miu bag, and a leather jacket. Bradley Cooper looks like he is the security detail in one of those movies about what happens when the president’s college-age daughter goes out with a normie, and also he looks like the president, and somehow also the normie.