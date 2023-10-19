Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week in October. (Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images) Leonardo DiCaprio (and Sara Gilbert) at the US Open Men's Final in September. (Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Putting these two photos next to each other in Preview and then taking a screenshot: Me.

The model Gigi Hadid and the actor-director-ex Jackson Maine Bradley Cooper have been dining together in New York this month, which means the sun has set on my favorite non-relationship. Someone, somewhere, has finally given up on trying to convince us that Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are anything more than a floating speech bubble with flashing ellipses on one another’s iPhone screen. And by that I mean: “dating.”I loved this relationship; I am sorry to see it go.

My hunch about most publicity stunt relationships is that they are usually real, unless it’s something as off the wall as Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill. (How could Ariana Grande and the Spongebob guy be a publicity stunt? To sell Wicked, which made $1 billion on Broadway? Surely any publicist in their right mind would’ve cleaned up the Bennifer timeline? Cui bono? Who benefits?)

The Hadid-DiCaprio relationship was brazen in how little either person worked to sell it. They were together, but not quite: a dinner here, “cozied up together” there. The Age of whose Innocence? This was theater! Leonardo DiCaprio is still dating Gigi Hadid while he’s photographed dancing with another woman, but he’s serious about Gigi but she’s not serious about him, but the only side we ever seem to hear is hers. And they’re no strings attached, but also broken up, but also were at the same party, albeit separately. No one figured out how to spin it. A feast.

October 28, 2021: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up after six years of being on and off. They say they will co-parent their daughter Khai.

August 30, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio and Cami Morrone break up after 4 years and one truly remarkable IG post:

camilamorrone A post shared by @camilamorrone

September 2, 2022: “I’m hearing the Gigi-Leo rumors are true,” I wrote in a post mostly about Lea Michele titled ‘Could An Illiterate Woman Do THIS?’ “Men play tooooo muuuuuuch— this man really said Rihanna is a mother now! Maybe it’s time for me too! I see the type of stan he is.”

September 10, 2022: DiCaprio and Hadid were seen “leaning in close together as they tried to chat in the midst of the loud party” at Casa Cipriani during Fashion Week. Days later, a source tells People that “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” but the magazine says they “aren’t ‘dating’ just yet.” per an insider.

This is the best the Daily Mail can do:

September 26, 2022: DiCaprio and Hadid are reportedly in Milan at the same time. (Morrone is also there.) Hadid is walking in runway shows, and DiCaprio really likes cargo shorts so really has no professional reason to be at any Fashion Week.