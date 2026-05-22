More from Hung Up this week: A Minute-By-Minute Close Read of the Summer House S10 Reunion Teaser … I listened to all three Drake albums … New Yorkers! Lemme Say This is heading to Tribeca Festival on June 11. We’ll be joined by Sydney Lemmon. Get your tickets here!

Well a screenshot from Destiny’s Child’s “Girl” music video of course!

There should be a word for when you hear someone else’s insecurity — like the way one specific type of white girl on TikTok makes them jealous, or the person who always felt that they didn’t know how to order well at a restaurant, or even the way their glasses look in photos — and it’s just the dumbest thing you’ve ever heard. Not in a cruel way, like you’ll listen and affirm their point of view, but ultimately, let’s be serious. It’s just not that deep. Your own insecurities, however … I mean my goodness … I tend to them and nurture them and gorilla grip them so tightly.