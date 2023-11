Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

This is not what the line “karma is my boyfriend” was supposed to mean: We are in week three of the Taylor Swift-Matty Healy romance, week three of me knowing who Matty Healy is, and coincidentally week thr…