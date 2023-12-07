Taylor Swift in Manhattan on December 5. (Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

“She was a fool, and so am I, and so is anyone who thinks he sees what God is Doing.” - Kurt Vonnegut, Cat’s Cradle “She was a fool, and so am I, and so is anyone who thinks he sees what Tree Paine is Doing.” - Hunter Harris, just now, via Hung Up

I was thinking a lot about Tree Paine in last week’s Friday Post. (Aren’t I always thinking about Tree Paine? Fair.) Was Tree Paine thinking about me? (Almost certainly not.) Just as I was wondering why she’d deign to engage with Deuxmoi (a completely worthless account shilling ugly merch) or why she was letting Travis Kelce replace his blaccent with a Blue Lives Matter mustache to go on a media blitz, Paine was preparing a series of truly awe-inspiring quotes for our review. I am speaking, of course, about Taylor Swift’s Time Person of the Year cover story.

I cannot be convinced that Time POTY matters in any significant way, other than to give annoying men something to add to their Bumble bio. (“TIME’s Person of the Year 2006. Really.”) The cover story is a reminder that while Taylor Swift is