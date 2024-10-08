Martin Scorsese attends a press conference at Museo Del Cinema on October 7, 2024. (Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, is at its best when it concerns itself with the way a good beauty blender can bring two people together. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, a dissafected stand up comedian turned domestic terrorist; Lady Gaga is Harley Quinn, his moody lover. They meet in a Arkham State Hospital and love jazz standards and a high-coverage foundation. Arthur wants Harley Quinn, but she’s only interested in his Joker alter-ego, getting herself admitted to Arkham to cozy up to him.

If Todd Phillips had an original thought, he used them all up in The Hangover movies. Joker, Phillips’s falsely provocative DC origin story, was a stupidly tame examination of isolation that retreats into fantasy and how civil bureaucracy can strangle. It was Taxi Driver written in Crayon, The King of Comedy fashioned out of Play-Doh. In that first movie, Arthur Fleck resisted his Joker alter-ego but eventually succumbed to it; in the second movie, it’s a Mack Daddy personality he can wear to impress his crush.

It would be better if Joker was rank and offensive. I even wish it were contrarian! Instead, it’s a lot of nothing images executed half-heartedly: a love story without any attention, let alone attraction … a descent into madness that’s a foregone conclusion … a dull courtroom drama. Its director has been found in contempt of its audience: Joker despises his followers as much as this movie resents the people watching it. How about it’s a musical with one of the greatest pop stars alive, but she’s sentenced to a lot of scenes where she has to pretend she can’t actually sing.

I could go on, but should I? Folie à Deux is not designed for movie lovers or even comic book lovers. It is designed for a day with awkwardly spaced out errands, a weird amount of time where the only thing for you to do is hand over $20 for a seat in an air conditioned room to take a nap in.