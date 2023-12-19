There’s never anything to do between Christmas and NYE. I’m desperate for a tan so I was thinking about doing the next best thing to an irl vacay: a White Lotus season one rewatch in the Hung Up chat . Are you in?

Jessica Chastain on December 14 in New York City. For the Molly’s Game heads among us: ugly dress, ugly shoes. (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

I was out with friends last night, and one of them said that it’s only a matter of time until we get a (“the”) Taylor Swift book. That Time profile, to my friend, seemed like a dress rehearsal for a book. “I’d say within three years,” she said, “and it will immediately get optioned, of course.” (I don’t think we’ll get a Taylor Swift memoir before 40, but maybe a Sofia Coppola/Rihanna coffee table book would be a fun moment.)

Still, it got me thinking. There could be a Taylor Swift biopic; there must be a Tree Paine biopic, a movie about Swift’s infamous publicist. Coincidentally, over the weekend, Jessica Chastain began lobbying for the Paine role. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chastain recounted that she and Swift met at the Met Gala in 2011. The next morning, Chastain’s iTunes alerted her that Swift “had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn't that the sweetest thing? … I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And she had curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”

Miss Zero Dark Thirty really thinks she’s slick.