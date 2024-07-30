Thee De Vil herself. Photo: Disney.

A few years ago I suffered from a weird condition where I couldn’t stop thinking about 101 Dalmatians, a movie I’m not totally certain I’ve ever seen. Questions about 101 Dalmatians popped into my head at random times: “who comes up with 101 names for 101 damn dogs.” “if u have 101 dalmatians do u ... do a count before bed each night? just to make sure youve got eyes on at least like 47?” “101 dalmatians and how many treats. how many crates. how many leashes. how many lil dog booties. how many surprise dumps in corners. does every dog get an ig account??? Nasty.”

I didn’t even have a dog when I had all these thoughts; I just had a curious mind. How do you get 101 dogs home? Like in what vehicle? The budget for poop bags alone would be in the thousands; the budget for Lambchops in the tens of thousands. Imagine the noise in that house. Imagine being that house’s neighbor. The dogs would unionize and the dog walkers too. You say “paw” to a hundred and one dogs and you’re knocked over all of a sudden. And the dalmatian of it all — doesn’t that breed always have an attitude?

Anyway.