Nicole Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones pose with their awards during the 75th Annual Academy Awards on March 23, 2003. (Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The Academy Awards are like all the best parts of my birthday and Christmas: a special day that only comes once a year, everyone is celebrating, a day where I will randomly cry (birthday), throw a tantrum (days leading up to my birthday), or both (Christmas).

I am snug as a bug in a rug with Oppenheimer's near-certain chance of winning Best Picture, and also best actor, and it really deserves makeup and hairstyling too. May December deserved more; Anatomy of a Fall is owed much less. The race I’m most uncertain about is … production design! Barbieland was elastic and ecstatic, but Poor Things conjured a funhouse of freaky fantasies. I know Robert Downey Jr. will have an irritatingly charming speech. The man gives good bemused appreciation. I can’t wait to hear Da'Vine Joy Randolph’s — The Holdovers was fine, but I rewatched a few episodes of High Fidelity the other day and God, she’s so good. I’d join the Weeknd’s Idol season two prayer circle if that show pivoted to being only about Randolph.

Not to get all saccharine: but the real winners in this whole awards season are all of us! Not in a ‘friends you make along the way’ sense, but in a ‘they’re bringing back the nominee presentation from 2009’ sense. All my life I’ve had to fight!

Obviously there will be a live Hung Up chat about the carpet and the awards. But until then: what are your no guts no glory predictions, the who should win and the who will win, the uncomfortable opinions circulating in your group chats and at your dinner tables (Emma Stone’s La La Land Oscar was premature! She does career-best work in Poor Things!), and any other Oscar night-related ephemera.

A special shoutout to my sister

and her hilarious and mostly correct (she didn’t like

) should win-will win Oscar ballot: “

”

are the kind of thoughts I’m looking for here — not because they’re right, but because they’re

.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest Best Directing

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things) Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer) Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)

Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Written by Celine Song) Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

OppenheimerThesefun

One more thing if you’ve scrolled this far: I was on CBC’s Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud setting very low expectations for any winners’ speeches 😇