Chelsea and Jimmy and Brittany and Kenneth. (Not pictured: Kenneth’s phone.) Photo: Screenshot.

For one last night, I had to sit through whatever Amy and Johnny have going on. Those two — happily married, blegh — are the tax we pay to get access to the rest of Love Is Blind’s romantic catastrophes. If I wanted domestic bliss I’d watch One Day. I want drama, envy, rage, Kenneth doing his best Principal Ava, Sarah Ann has rolled around in body glitter like a patriotic pig in patriotic slop.

Love Is Blind’s Charlotte season was filmed a year ago, and the cast is mostly as we left them: Amy and Johnny are married and did their Googles (it sounds like she got an IUD). Jeramey and Sarah Ann have been dating since they found love laughing maniacally on jet skis, and live together now. AD and Clay are speaking but not dating. Brittany and Kenneth identify as besties. Jimmy and Jessica have beef; Jessica and Chelsea are best friends.

The Laura-Jeramey-Sarah Ann love triangle is the reunion’s first order of business. Laura is dating someone new but zooms into the reunion to do her best Erin Brockovich, relitigating what happened in the parking lot of the bar Lost and Found. How did Jeramey share his location, and when, and was an Apple Watch involved? How did Sarah Ann describe the night to others after the fact? Who cares! The tick-tock of what exactly happened that night, when they left the parking lot and what time Jeramey arrived home, is just not that compelling. Jeramey and Sarah Ann are liars who have already been caught in this lie. Ain’t nothing open at five o’clock in the morning but some legs.