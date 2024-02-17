Another good idea that came from Hung Up’s Love Is Blind chat: a poll! Who do you think will get married, and (in two cases) is there a possibility two people make it to the altar with someone else? I put these polls together very quickly; they will close a week from today! Comments are open for more specificity too: if you think a couple won’t get married, who says no?
And the LIB6 release schedule, in case you missed it:
Week 1 (Wednesday, Feb. 14): Episodes 1–6
Week 2 (Wednesday, Feb. 21): Episodes 7–9
Week 3 (Wednesday, Feb. 28): Episodes 10–11
Week 4 (Wednesday, March 6): Episode 12 (finale)
Love Is Blind Season 6: Will They or Won't They
I think AD will say no 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾 I don’t think Clay is serious and AD is having fun 🫢👀