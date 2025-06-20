Tonight on Hung Up: “II Most Wanted,” those Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy costumes, vote for Zohran please, and more.

I don’t think that black people should have to work on Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, but I do think that white people should celebrate the day by working an extra shift. Let me see that timesheet, darling, there should be another hour or two logged on June 19th. Miley Cyrus celebrated the day appropriately: She got to work on Juneteenth, performing “II Most Wanted” onstage with Beyoncé on Thursday night at Cowboy Carter’s first Paris show.