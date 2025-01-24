Zendaya in Challengers/Me today. Photo: Screenshot.

The biggest news of the day is, without a doubt, every Challengers snub. Nothing, even, for that propulsive, erotic score? The Academy said No x10: Not in Picture, Director, Costumes, Actress, Best Supporting Actor (x2), Cinematography, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling or Screenplay.

Ariana Grande does not have eyebrows but she does have her first Oscar nomination. Check on your local Selenator: Emilia Pérez had a strong showing, but Selena Gomez didn’t make it into the Best Supporting Actress category. Nothing in Supporting Actor for Kid Cudi in Trap? Now that is a performance I have not stopped thinking about.

Good for the The Brutalist, with a strong showing as well. Will anyone really care that AI was reporetdly used to improve Adrien Brody’s Hungarian? Is it controversial to say that I really don’t think so?Anora starts to rot whenever I think about it for too long.