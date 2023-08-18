If the name “Magita Perez” means anything to you (aka if you love “The Panic in Central Park” episode of Girls ), I’m talking about it on the ‘Girls Room’ podcast . You can listen here!

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

I said what I said: “The Time Is Now (To Announce Your Divorce).” If you have gone to bed angry even once and are curious about living out your best Under The Tuscan Sun fantasy, get divorced! Do it right now! You have nothing to lose except for minutes of this precious summer. Everyone is getting divorced this summer, which guarantees that your divorce will be overshadowed in exactly the way to let you enjoy it. I grew up on Waiting To Exhale. There is nothing more wonderful and luxurious to me than a divorced woman, a woman rebuilding her life, a woman choosing a new future.

This summer has claimed Ariana Grande and that realtor (Dalton Gomez), Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Sophia Bush the guy she married in Tulsa, and now Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. I am happy for Spears — Asghari always seemed to me to be more like a handler than a partner. (Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem permanently imminent.)

But in this season of uncoupling, one couple has decided to … couple! There is something so pure about the doomed relationship between Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan. (Sports section lite: MJ and Pippen were Chicago Bulls teammates, and won six NBA championships together, but now the two are frenemies.) First of all they have a podcast together. And, yeah, her ex-husband is her boyfriend’s dad’s ex-best friend.

author Marcus Jordan on Instagram: “Riding waves🌊 Living life🛥️✨”

This week the couple told TMZ that marriage is in their future. (Why would this not be a podcast exclusive? I should be a publicist.) “We're looking for a location,” Marcus said, confirming their plans to wed.

In July, a TMZ photog asked Michael if he approves of Larsa and Marcus’s relationship. He was concise: “No!” On the couple’s podcast, Larsa said she was embarrassed, but Marcus tried to play it off as a dad-in-a-sitcom type of hijinks. The course of true love never did run smooth and all that but god how close are we to Marcus Jordan having to choose between Larsa and his inheritance.

But you know who’s not getting divorced: Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun! Contrary to a Puck report that Bieber and his infamous (I mean, the name Scooter alone…) manager are on the outs, someone rushed to tell ET that everything’s fine. “Turns out that Bieber and the manager who built his empire (and his ridiculous public persona) on Bieber’s talents haven’t spoken in months, per multiple sources,” Matthew Belloni originally reported. )What’s more: Bieber is working with the business manager Lou Taylor, Puck says, an architect of Britney Spears’s conservatorship.)

I swear someone opened Chat GPT to make a weak case to ET. “Justin and Scooter are still working together,” a source claimed. “The two recently worked on something together." Belloni’s not often wrong (except blaming everyone but the AMPTP for the current strikes) so that ET report seems like spin.

Hung Up Starter Pack

Hung Up is growing! If you’re new here, here’s a good sample platter of what this newsletter is about, and what you can expect.

Robert De Niro, a leo king, turned 80 this week. I’ll leave you with this perfect photo, taken by Samuel L. Jackson, from De Niro’s 70th birthday. I think about it all the time!

That’s all this week, thank you for reading and have a good weekend!