Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is a trenchant examination of female friendship: the way the wrong look from a woman you talk to everyday can feel immobilizing, the way nothing is richer than a group of women cackling in concert. It is also, frequently, a really delicious melodrama. When I curated a Juneteenth collection of movies and TV shows for Apple TV earlier this year, a three-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion was at the top of my list to include. The drama! The heartbreak! The monologues! The camera making a perfectly timed cut to something worse than a withering eye roll: a bored, unaffected stare.

While the Real Housewives of New York reboot has devolved into an oppression-off — is one broken family worse than another’s? These women will bicker until you decide — the fashion publicist-turned-housewife Jessel Taank is classically Bravo. Jessel is frequently out of touch (she called her son “socially inept” on his Montessori school application, a school she wants her kids to go to on the off-chance they meet alum Suri Cruise and the father who infamously does not see her) and more frequently rude without realizing it (“Judith…🤢?”). It is not in God’s will for Real Housewives to actually be “real” or “relatable.” They are to be eccentric, self-absorbed, materialistic, and, when the mood calls for it, two-faced.

Central to Jessel’s storyline this season has been her husband, Pavit Randhawa. Pavit will, either next week or in a few weeks or in some future week, make a single-night trip to Vietnam for a first class flight and a bánh mì. This, to me, this sounds very extra, or at least a little strange. To RHONY-ers Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy, this sounds like an affair — Pavit will be flying around the world for one night of sex.

Sai and Erin are ill-intentioned, obsessed with Jessel and Pavit’s sex life for no other reason than to avoid having an actual life-and/or-storyline. But they don’t know Pavit the same way I do, after I spent many hours embedded in his Instagram. This man loves his points. He loves his bánh mì. And he loves a first class flight.