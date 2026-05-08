What Met Gala Gossip Did You Miss?
The Friday Post.
More from Hung Up this week: A Met Gala chat! … Club Chalamet put down her pen … this week’s episode of “Lemme Say This”
What was your favorite gossip from this year’s Met Gala? In years past, we’ve had some heavy hitters: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz making their unofficial carpet debut, the reveal of Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe, that time Riccardo Tisci, then the creative director of Givenchy, spent the night with Frank Ocean, and then missed Frank Ocean, even that one time it was robbed by Sandra Bullock and seven of her friends.