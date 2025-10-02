There’s already a chat about “The Life of a Showgirl” for Hung Up’s paid list,1 but tomorrow I’ll be going live on Substack with Katey Rich and Chris Rosen from The Ankler to talk about “The Life of a Showgirl” and how it intersects with Swift’s evolving role in film. Our session, “Taylor Swift on Screen: Power, Hype, and Elusive Oscar Glory,” will be on Friday, October 3 at 10am ET. We’ll dig into her role as an unlikely proponent of the theatrical experience, the reach of her cultural hype machine, and what might be standing between her and the Oscar win she seems to be chasing.
This live conversation is part of a weekend-long series of Taylor Swift album events happening on Substack, where creators from across culture, music, sports2, and beyond are coming together to share their takes on one of the biggest cultural moments of the year.
You’ll get to tune in live, join the chat, and even send in your own questions and reactions. This event is open to all subscribers.
