The holidays are over; January is 31 consecutive days of the lights coming on the club and frantically realizing I don’t know where my card is. But every feed has lurched into a purgatory of not-quite 2024 but definitely not-still 2023: year-end recaps abound, my friends did so many things I’m so proud of, random girls on IG took so many trips I’m jealous of. (Should I go to Peru? I desperately need to go to Peru.) Staud has been running an end-of-year/holiday sale that I’m convinced has been going on since September. What I’m saying is: It still feels like 2023 outside to me.

So maybe that’s why I have one more loose end from last year on my mind: Good gift-giving is a divine talent, as devoted Hung Up readers will recall, and I am fascinated by people who are good at it. That list now includes, apparently, Keleigh Teller. (If only she was better at picking husbands.)