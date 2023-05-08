Succession Power Rankings: “The Great Toxification”
Ranking the Roys after 407, "Tailgate Party"
For many months and many episodes, Successionistas have decided, all of a sudden, to care about Kendall’s kids. Once a week I see a new tweet or a new comment in the Hung Up Succession chat asking “Where’s Sophie, where’s Iverson?” and I scrunch my nose at each one. Number…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Hung Upto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.