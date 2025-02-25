Timothée Chalamet, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, and his mother Nicole Flender at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

On Sunday night, according to Club Chalamet’s divine plan (which is always changing), Timothée Chalamet became the youngest actor to win the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. “I know we’re in a subjective business, but I'm really in pursuit of greatness. People don't usually talk like this, but I want to be one of the greats,” Chalamet said onstage, accepting the award from Michelle Yeoh and Lily Gladstone. “I’m inspired by the greats. I’m inspired by the greats here tonight. I’m as inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, and Viola Davis as I am by Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps, and I want to be up there … This [award] doesn't signify that, but it's a little more ammo, a little more fuel to keep going. Thank you so much.”

Like the Bene Gesserit before her (or … after her? I don’t have a ton of clarity on if Dune takes place in some ancient past or a distant future), Club Chalamet called it. She said that Chalamet, a chosen one she has waited either 20 or 30 years to be born, ought to attend an awards season event with his mother instead of his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. (Who she hates for some reason, and calls slurpie for some reason.) Cue Anne Hathaway’s Oscar speech: Chalamet brought his mom, and it came true.

In a Twitter Spaces convened after the SAG awards, Miss Club made a point of saying that Chalamet could now be the youngest Best Actor winner in Oscar history. “He only just turned 29 like 65, 66 days ago,” she said. The current record holder, also nominated this year for The Brutalist, is Adrien Brody. “But he was three weeks away from 30!” She said. Basically decrepit. I’m shocked they even wheeled Brody out of hospice care to accept his trophy for The Pianist and kiss Halle Berry onstage.

I like Kieran Culkin; I did not care for A Real Pain. He won the SAG for best supporting actor, the last precursor on the way to a certain Oscar win. “Thank you SAG-AFTRA, for this incredibly heavy award,” Culkin said, and motioned to a trophy stand featured onstage. “That's why they put the thing here, I guess, right? I don't think there’s any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds, which is the allotted time. Adrian Brody, 45 seconds. There was no reason to take that shot. I love you. It's a joke. You take your time.” This sort of awards speech has become tiresome to me. I like people who want it (Brody, Chalamet) more than people who make a big show of not caring. (There is a third category here: people who wear their need, like Robert Downey Jr. winning every supporting actor award for the sixth-best performance in Oppenheimer.)

There was an excellent speech by Jane Fonda, who received the Lifetime Achievement Awards. What a woman! What a speech.

The rest of the highlights are in the Hung Up chat. A bit of housekeeping: For Sunday’s Oscars, the entire chat will be paywalled. Upgrade your subscription if you need to so you don’t miss out!

