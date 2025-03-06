Tom Sandoval in the process of figuring out exactly nothing on The Traitors . Photo: Screenshot.

There should be more shows about interrogating loose acquaintances. Twenty-three reality TV veterans convened at a Scottish castle this season on Peacock’s The Traitors, on assignment to suss out who has been tapped on the shoulder to betray their peers. Among the cast: OG RHONY’s Dorinda Medley (my shaylaaaaa), Bobs The Drag Queen and Harper, Survivor’s Boston Rob, Zac Efron’s younger brother, Britney Spears ex-husband, Scandoval’s Tom Sandoval, a British guy named Ivar. After eight weeks of murders, evictions (my preferred term for them, though usually they’re known as “eliminations”), and breakfast buffets we’ve finally reached the conclusion. The season finale and the cast reunion both go live on Peacock tonight around 9 p.m. ET.

On “Lemme Say This,” Peyton always says that her favorite scenes are the ones where Traitors host Alan Cumming breaks character. He’s imperious and steely as the show’s ringmaster (and he’s always decked out in what Mindy Kaling would tell Meghan Markle is a “lewk”), but sometimes he gets giggly or irritated.

In a challenge that involved, somehow, haunted dolls, nursery rhymes, a payphone, and a reverse dictaphone, Tom Sandoval assumed control of the crew and began barking orders. He instructs Ivar to watch the payphone that connects the players to their teammates in the castle. Because Ivar seems confused to be anywhere, especially on this American television program, he agrees. “What are you doing, Ivar?” Cumming says quizzically. “Who’re you calling?”

Ivar looks befuddled. “Uh… I don’t know,” he says, shaking his head. “He just told me to…”

Cumming throws up his hands. “No, put the phone down. Go back. Don’t be bullied by Tom,” he says. “Be your own man, Ivar!” This is the best reality TV I’ve seen this year.

All of Hung Up’s weekly Traitors chats in the Substack app have been open to everyone, but for the finale and reunion tonight they’ll only be open to the paid list. I hope you’ll join us, and I also hope Danielle doesn’t win. See you tonight!