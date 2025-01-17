After a nearly three-year wait, Severance returns tonight! The season premiere will be available to stream on Apple TV at 9 pm ET. I like this show a lot, its eerie emptiness, its little mysteries1, Tramell Tillman wearing that turtleneck. There will be weekly chats in the Substack app for those watching it too! Tonight’s chat will go live a little before 9p ET.
1
Patricia Arquette wearing those kooky Mrs. Selvig sweaters for what reason exactly…
I get frequent notifications for Hung Up chats but whenever I click on them I always get redirected to the Met Gala chat from may 2024. I don't have this issue with other Substacks, anyone else also have this problem?
Doesn’t it come out tomorrow 👀