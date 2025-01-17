John Turturro and Zach Cherry in Severance season 2. Photo: Apple TV.

After a nearly three-year wait, Severance returns tonight! The season premiere will be available to stream on Apple TV at 9 pm ET. I like this show a lot, its eerie emptiness, its little mysteries, Tramell Tillman wearing that turtleneck. There will be weekly chats in the Substack app for those watching it too! Tonight’s chat will go live a little before 9p ET.