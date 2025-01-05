Sharon Stone and Clint Eastwood at the 53rd Golden Globe Awards in 1996. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are tonight! Last year the Globes ceremony was the source of some of the best gossip of the year! What time has in store … will benefit us in ways you can’t imagine… Some people will definitely win awards. Other people will certainly lose awards. Who won’t win, but has come with a speech prepped and rehearsed just in case? And who deserves the award he isn’t even nominated for?

Emilia Pérez leads the nominations with 10, making it the second-most nominated film in Golden Globes history. The Brutalist follows with seven nominations, and Conclave with six nominations. (Anora and The Substance both earned five; Challengers, A Real Pain, Wicked, and The Wild Robot each scored four.) Presenters for the Globes include Andrew Garfield, Glenn Close, Miles Teller (??), Nicolas Cage, Sharon Stone, and Jennifer Coolidge. (Not that you asked, but this weekend I’m rewatching Severance, btw, to prepare for season two.)

