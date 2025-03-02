Joan Crawford accepting her Mildred Pierce Best Actress Oscar in bed.

No matter where you’re watching the Oscars tonight, shouldn’t you watch them with Hung Up? E!’s coverage starts at 4p ET, which is too early for me personally. I’ll start the red carpet chat around 6p ET. (ABC’s carpet coverage starts at 6:30p.) Just before 7p, when the show starts, I’ll start another chat for the ceremony. (Halfway through the show, I might start yet another depending on how much the Substack app is lagging because you know we be talking…) Do you need a reminder of how much fun the Hung Up chat is? The Super Bowl’s live chat had 3500 replies! And that was just a football game…

Something new this year: the red carpet chat will be available to everyone, but the ceremony chat will be paywalled. I watch these shows so intensely I’ve kicked all my loud friends out of my apartment for the evening. I love watching award shows because I’m a Leo, and I love watching the Oscars because it’s just so fun to talk about movies. Once in a while you get the best of that: Joe Pesci’s sweet, shy acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor or Judd Apatow tweeting “he could’ve killed him” after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

I’m gonna predict Anora for Best Picture and Director, Fernanda Torres for Best Actress, Kieran Culkin for Supporting Actor, Zoe Saldana for Supporting Actress, The Brutalist for Cinematography and Production Design, Anora for Original Screenplay, Nickel Boys for Adapted Screenplay, WIcked for Costumes, I’m Still Here for International Feature Film, The Substance for Makeup and Hairstyling. And Club Chalamet got to me: Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor.

Videos you make with your high school friends in Photobooth can really be so special... You can see the full list of nominees here. I hope to see you in the chat!