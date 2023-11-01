Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers .

The best thing I saw this month, honestly, was Usher’s Las Vegas residency. I wrote about it when I profiled him for GQ, and again a little bit here and here.

This month’s whole list is all over the map in a way that I don’t really mind. I wanted to watch a lot this month — old noirs, new thrillers, random TV docs, early aughts mumblecore, whatever. I started Survivor Heroes vs. Villains and finished RHONY.

All of Us Strangers (2023)

New release

Not for me. Sorry! I found it very cloying and cliché (and during those clichés, someone would remark how cliché it was). A shame, too, because I so enjoy every actor in this movie. (Jamie Bell particularly.) I walked out of this movie and turned on The Inheritance episode of The Other Two when I got home to actually feel something.

Gaslight (1944)

First-time watch

Ingrid Bergman ate down in this movie. Yall are not touching her in Gaslight — what a visceral performance of a woman weighed down by anxiety and delusion, love and grief. The best thing I’ve watched on the Criterion Noir By Gaslight collection. Bonus: it makes a perfect double feature with Killers of the Flower Moon.

Funny Ha Ha (2002)

First-time watch